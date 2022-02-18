Julia Mae Huber 70, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, February 14, 2022 in a Saint Joseph, MO., hospital. She was born May 29, 1951 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of Enid and Dale Gann. She graduated from Benton High School and worked at Mead Products for 27 years and retired when it closed, she also worked at Action Electric for several years. Julie loved going to church, teaching and organizing vacation bible school, baking, going out to eat with the girls after church, flowers, gardening, vacationing, camping, going to the beach, singing, dancing, and most of all laughing. She loved the Lord and was His servant to anyone in need. She loved her pets and cats, most especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and her adopted grandchildren. She had a unique, crazy and lovely laugh, and loved being around people. Julie took great care of her parents. She was a member of Red Hen's Club and the Faith United Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by father, Dale Lawrence Gann, and brother, Gary Gann. Survivors include, husband, Dave Huber of the home, mother, Enid Mae Gann, St. Joseph, MO, daughters, Kim (Steve "Buck") Dragoo, and Staci (Rod) Brandt of St. Joseph, MO, step daughters, Marlee Hodges, and Terra Gibson of St. Joseph, MO., brothers, Terry (Laura) Gann, Shawnee, KS, Randy (Belinda) Gann, St. Joseph, MO, sister, Susan Dettman, grandchildren: Jared (Debren) Holt, Christopher"Peanut" Martin, Haley Moser, Noah Dragoo, Darian Dragoo, Kyle Cline (Amelia Sauter), Nate Brandt, and Kinedy Brandt, great grandchildren: Hudson and Huxley Holt, Payden and Raelyn Martin, step grandchildren: Kinsey and Carlee Keller, Hope and Hunter Gibson, and adopted grandchildren: Bella and Seyd Cline. She was genuinely a sister to all of her sister-in-laws.
Funeral services and public live stream: 2:00 pm, Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Faith United Baptist Church, Pastor Jason Shipley officiating, The family will receive friends from 5-8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the King Hill Cemetery.