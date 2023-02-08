Julia Olson
1964-2023
Julia Farnan Olson was a caring wife, mother, sister, and friend. She left this world suddenly on February 7th, 2023 at age 58.
She was born to Brian and Peggy Olson July 17th, 1964 in Portland Oregon. Julia was raised giving hell to her brothers Eddie and the late Jeff Olson. Julia built a successful career as a benefit consultant with Aflac where she met her wife, Christi. Together, they share the heart of Finnegan. After her retirement from Aflac in 2017 Julia took great pride in co-owning and managing the day-to-day operations of Olson Farnan Benefit Solutions. Julia was an active member and frequent presenter with the organization NAMI.
Julia loved spending time in the sunshine by the pool, ice cream in hand; surrounded by her family. Julia was an avid sports fan and could be found doing the touchdown dance celebrating her Chiefs. Her greatest joy was being Finnegan’s biggest cheerleader and coach at karate, soccer, taekwondo, and baseball.
Julia was such a light to so many people, Julia’s calling in this life was to break the stigma and uncomfortable conversation around mental health illness. Julia worked hard at advocating for those struggling with Mental health illness. She was a champion to all and would always show kindness, an openness to talk, and more importantly to listen, to see, to hear without judgement. If only to save one family from the pain and anguish of losing a loved one through bringing awareness to this tragic and senseless loss of life, then our beloved Julia’s death will not be in vain … we cannot afford to lose another light.
Julia was preceded in death by her father, Brian, and brother, Jeff (Debbie). She is survived by her mother, Peggy Olson, Portland Oregon and brother, Eddie(Carol) Olson. Her wife, Christi and Finnegan of the home. She leaves behind many family, friends, nieces, nephews and co-workers who loved and respected her.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 3:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home& Crematory, 5005 Fredrick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for a donation to the family for Finnegan’s future education or to the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI), donate.nami.org, on her behalf. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.