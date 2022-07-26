Julie Ann (Thurnau) Hicks, 75, of Ravenwood, MO, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Parkdale Manor, with family at her side.
Julie was born on July 8, 1946, in Falls City, NE. She grew up on the family farm in Craig, MO, and after she married had lived in Cheyenne, WY for a few years, and in Ravenwood for the past 50 years.
She attended the Ravenwood Christian Church and was a Sunday school teacher and a Brownie and Girl Scout leader.
Julie had a strong work ethic. She enjoyed maintaining her home and staying busy with her work. She gardened and canned, cleaned eggs for sale, delivered the NewsPress, helped Don with his salvage business and setting up the Chuck Wagon for auctions. She had worked at the Printery House at the Conception Abbey. And for over 40 years was the tax collector for the city of Ravenwood.
She married Donald Dean Hicks on November 1, 1961, and he survives of the home.
Others survivors include her children, Martha (Joe) Bliley, Maryville, MO, Jason (Linda) Hicks, Edwardsville, KS, and Derrick (Malinda) Hicks, Ravenwood, MO, her son Terry passed away in 2010, her step mother, Virginia Thurnau, her sister, Karen Thurnau, St. Joseph, MO, 9 grandchildren, Terra Henggeler, Jesse and Josh Hicks, Sagan (Alexandria) Hicks, Seth Hicks, Ean (Sydney) Hicks, Sarah (Collin) Schmitz, and Bristol and Bentley Hicks, 4 great grandchildren, Owen, Oliver, Charlotte and Cassidy.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, on Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Ravenwood Christian Church, Ravenwood, MO. The burial will follow in the Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood, MO.
The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church.
Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorial can be directed to the family to help with final expenses.
The family would like to thank the staff at Parkdale Manor and Mosaic Hospice for their support.