Julie "Juju" Marie Johnston

Julie Marie Johnston a.k.a. Juju (9/23/78-10/28/22) escaped this world at the age of 44. Her life began in Portland Oregon where her parents Lawrence and Linda Newberry created a legend in the making. She was the baby of the Newberry kids. Her sisters Leslie, Tonja along with her brother Donovan kept her poor parents always suspicious of something. As a child she liked to lounge around in a comfy old dog bed and roller skate in the basement. So many stories will be shared while we celebrate her life some will bring tears but most will bring a knowing smile and laughter.
Juju was notorious for always telling it like it is. Never apologetic for being herself. She was simply the best! Always a fun seeker and usually successful in finding it, except for that one time she failed to tuck and roll out of a moving car. She had stories for days but apparently never had enough tissues for a shit-uation. She was an admirer of the sun and spent many hours soaking it up lounging by the pool or at the lake. She enjoyed spending time at the drag strip, fishing, drinking blue drinks at the golf course and ice-cold Miller light from March to October. Cooler weather was for Halloween, chasing the paranormal and sitting around a fire with family and friends. Game nights were also epic at her place, filled with laughter and irreplaceable memories.
The love of her life is her son Hogan. The sun rose and set in his eyes. She always had a drawing of his to share or a story to tell even if it resulted in him getting the nickname Tiger. Their time together was cut short but her love for him will last forever.
Julie was a jack of all trades. She could run a drink cart at the golf course, sell insurance or weld at a steel mill. Never asking for help unless it was to drink a cold one or hold the couch down for a good movie. She visited the ocean and fell in love with the sand and the sun. Her dear friends Nick and Dana Smith made that dream come true. She loved them so. She also left this world knowing the love of all her siblings. Her brother John and sisters Kathy and Georgia. Friends and family were everything to her. Life can get messy but to her it was full of unconditional love.
In September of 2020 she was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer. She showed us then exactly what a warrior is. Cancer took many things from her, most notably time, but it also gave her the ability to live in ways that others often take for granted. She went through treatment with her best friend Molly by her side. Julie was truly something to witness as she always had a smile and something funny to say. She was an inspiration, encouraging others on their cancer journey and often putting them at ease when her world was just as hard as theirs. Her greatest joy was to entertain and shock her caregivers at the cancer center or on the oncology floor at Mosaic. Always cracking jokes and giving Doctor AJ a hard time. She gave Cancer one hell of a fight! Her last days were lighter filled with jokes and pranks. Ordering sorbet for six at the crack of dawn from her hospital bed and rallying for a special breakfast club. Julie passed surrounded by laughter and all the love we could give.
She was preceded in death most notably by her brother Donovan, niece Madison and father Lawrence we can only imagine that reunion. Maternal grandparents Fred and Shirley Thoming as well as Paternal grandparents Thurman and Velma Newberry. She leaves many who are heartbroken and will miss her something fierce. Her Son Hogan, Mother Linda and faithful lapdog Steve. Her sisters Tonja Damon, Leslie (Loren)Crum, Kathy (Burke)Stephens, Georgia (Andrew) Schweder and brother John (Brandy) Taylor. She had many nieces, nephews cousins, aunts and uncles.
Her passing will be felt forever by her oldest friend of 34 years, Molly Helton. Father of her son, Reggie Johnston and close friends Lacy Karr, S’codey Sawyer and Gina Conaway.
We will celebrate her life during a visitation this Friday November 4th at 6:00 pm. A funeral will follow the next morning at 10:00 am. Both events will be held at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, located at 3609 Frederick Ave here in St. Joseph Mo.
In lieu of flowers, consider supporting the future of her son Hogan Johnston.