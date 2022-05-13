Justin “Big J” Hall, 35, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022.
He was born March 27, 1987 in Rolla, Missouri to Sherman Hall, Jr. and Tina Hall. He was a graduate of Salem (MO) High School and took online college courses in video game development.
He formerly worked at the Briggs & Stratton factory in Rolla.
Justin loved playing video games, especially anything Marvel.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jaidyn Hall; grandfather, George Hance; grandmother, Elta Hall; and his beloved dog, Lacie.
He is survived by his mother, Tina Hall (Dustin DeSpain); father, Sherman Hall, Jr.; brother, Josh Hall (Megan Howard-Hall); sister, Krystal Hall-Hatley (Shawn Hatley); grandmother, Erma Hance; grandfather, Sherman Hall, Sr.; uncle, Rockie Hance; and aunt, Nena McCain.
