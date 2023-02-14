Justin Dean Hodge
1984 ~ 2023
Union Star, Missouri…Justin Dean Hodge, age 38, arrived earlier than expected into this world on March 5, 1984 and departed much too soon on February 9, 2023. Graduating from Union Star R-II High School in 2002, he completed his education at Devry with a degree as an electronics technician. For eighteen years he worked for Herzog Services before recently joining the staff at BASF Corporation, Agricultural Service in St. Joseph.
A hardworking man, Justin built the home (with the help of his father) he shared with his wife Celia, daughter Zoey, and son Cooper. Justin took great pride in his family and was a loving and attentive Dad to his kids. He painstakingly restored his first car, a 1976 Mercury Cougar. An avid deer hunter, not just for sport but also for provision for his family; Justin loved nature and the outdoors. Justin was a talented man and excelled at any endeavor he pursued, mastering winemaking, masonry, and carpentry to name off a few of his hobbies and interests.
Justin was opposed to Christmas lights, weed eating, having his picture taken and dressing up. Justin loved a good one liner, jokes and pranks. He answered to several nicknames including “Rodent,” “Picky,” and “Warden”. The title of Assistant Chief of Union Star Volunteer Fire Department and First Responder was a title he took seriously for almost 20 years. He was honored to serve the community in their time of need or misfortune.
Justin was preceded from this world by his infant daughter, Grace; and is survived by his one and only love Celia (Gann), daughter Zoey, son Cooper; parents: Robert and Linda (Carlson) Hodge of Union Star; brother Ryan (Andrea) of Union Star; grandmother Beverly Carlson, King City; grandparents Jack and Sally Forbes, St. Joseph; grandmother Ellen Eskridge, Dearborn; mother-in-law Janila Eskridge (Steve) Graham, Missouri; sister-in-law Melinda (Tony) Wendland, Mound City; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be at the Oak Christian Church, 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023, with services to follow at 3:00 p.m. Inurnment at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made towards an educational fund for Zoey and Cooper Hodge at First Security Bank in Union Star, Mo.
