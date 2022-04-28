Kai Boucher, 27, Surprise, Arizona, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022.
He was born February 12, 1995 in St. Joseph to Randall and Gail (Smith) Boucher.
Kai was a 2013 graduate of Lafayette High School, where he was on the baseball team his freshman year. He also worked at Fazoli’s for two years during high school.
He enjoyed playing the guitar and was an avid skateboarder. He was a friendly guy who never met a stranger and would give you his last dollar.
Kai was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Dale Smith.
He is survived by his mother, Gail Boucher (Terry Paradise); sisters, Brandie Thornton and Julian McCartney (Charlie); nephews, Trevor, Caleb, and Brody McCartney; great-niece, Everly McCartney; other extended family and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.