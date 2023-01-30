 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kallie Marie Catron

  • Updated
  • 0
Kallie Marie Catron

Kallie Marie Catron 24, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away October 25, 2022 in Chicago. She was born April 7, 1998 in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of Crystal & Wilbur Catron. She graduated from Central High School, class of 2017. Kallie was preceded in death by her father, Wilbur Catron. She is survived by mother, Crystal Goodman, children, Zay & Zane, and siblings, Kaleb and Kenzie. Celebration of Life will be held from 5-8 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at the Community  Christian Church. 

Tags

Recommended for you