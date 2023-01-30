Kallie Marie Catron 24, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away October 25, 2022 in Chicago. She was born April 7, 1998 in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of Crystal & Wilbur Catron. She graduated from Central High School, class of 2017. Kallie was preceded in death by her father, Wilbur Catron. She is survived by mother, Crystal Goodman, children, Zay & Zane, and siblings, Kaleb and Kenzie. Celebration of Life will be held from 5-8 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at the Community Christian Church.
