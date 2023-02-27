 Skip to main content
Karen Kay Anderson

Karen Kay Anderson

Karen Kay Anderson

1950-2023

Karen Kay Anderson, 72, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, February 24, 2023.

She was born November 30, 1950 in Marshall, Missouri to Leonard and Katherine (Flair) Schmidt. She grew up in Alma, Missouri, graduating from Santa Fe High School in 1969.

After earning her certification in cosmetology, Karen became a hairdresser at her own salon in Slater, Missouri. She then relocated to St. Joseph, where she worked for Regis and then J.C. Penney salon, where she spent 11 years.

Karen loved sewing, quilting and cooking, especially for family dinners. She was known for her dinner rolls and would make an extra pan for her grown children to take home. She also enjoyed going to garage sales and estate sales. Time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren was most precious to her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her beloved dog, Lily.

Survivors include her children, Kari Carver, Marla Brown and Justin Anderson (Rhonda); grandchildren, Ashley Carver, Jeremiah Barks, Daniel Carver, Mackenzie Borchers (Morgan Jolliff), Benjamin Brown (Hannah Hill), Ryan Anderson, Blake Anderson, and Hunter Anderson; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Brunkhorst and Dorothy Strack (Larry); numerous extended family members and friends.

     Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment 1:30 PM Thursday, Blackburn Cemetery, Blackburn, Missouri. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

