Karen Lanette Puett
1956-2022
Karen Lanette Puett, 66, a resident of Lenexa, Kansas for 40+ years, passed away September 17, 2022. Karen was born in St. Joseph, Missouri on April 13, 1956. Karen went to Central High School, graduating in 1974.
Karen was a Math and Science teacher for Maranatha Academy for 30+ years. Karen was a telephone operator for Advent Health (formerly Shawnee Mission Medical Center) for 25+ years.
Karen is survived by her brother, Mark Puett. Karen enjoyed being a part of Mark’s family since she was never married. Mark’s family includes his wife, Valerie, 3 children: Christine Corio (Scott) with children Joseph and Giada; Robert Puett (Nicole) with children Oliver and Elijah; and Meghan Springer (Jeffrey) with children Jeremiah and Gabriel.
Karen was preceded in death by her father, Robert Puett; her mother, Shirley Spicer Puett Ford; and her maternal and paternal grandparents.
The family will gather for visitation with friends 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Saturday, October 1, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Farewell Services start at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, October 1, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment will happen at Ashland Cemetery following the farewell services. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.