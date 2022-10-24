Karen LeAnn Hehn

Karen LeAnn (Wagner) Hehn 78 of St. Joseph, Mo, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022 at a local health care facility.
Per her wishes, Mrs. Hehn has been cremated under the direction of the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, St. Joseph, Mo.
A local Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
She will be inurned at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in New Berlin, Wisconsin.
Guest books are available for signing at both our St. Joseph and Savannah Chapels during regular business hours.