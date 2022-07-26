Karen M. Currier-Baldwin, 70, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
On May 22, 1952 she was born in St. Joseph, Missouri to Henry and Elsie (Groce) Currier.
Karen loved being with her family playing cards, BINGO, playing the penny slots and doing crafts. She was a snowbird who loved going to the beaches in TX with her husband and friends. Karen loved BIG and was an easy person to love. She was an avid Diet Dew drinker and that earned her the nickname DewDew by several family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Edward (Frog) Currier and sister, Linda Andrews.
She is survived by husband, Gary Baldwin; children, Shannon (Gary) Kretzer, Amy Gaddie, Scott Hamm, stepchildren, Greg (Cathy) Baldwin, Grant Baldwin; brother, John Currier; sister-in-law, Kay Currier; 9 grandchildren, beloved nieces and several extended family and friends.
Celebration of Life dinner will be held at a later date.