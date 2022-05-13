Karen Sue (Messick) Adams, 72, of St. Joseph, MO. passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at a local health care facility.
She was born on March 30, 1950 in Amazonia, Mo. to the late Sam and Nadine Messick. She graduated from Fillmore High School and Missouri Western State University.
Karen is survived by her husband Roger, of the home; three children; Tisha Bowers, Gower, MO. Chris (Becky) Scheib, Country Club Village, MO, Marcus (Cassie) Scheib, Andrew County, MO; nine grandchildren; Michael, Damian, Jake, Lexis, Kenzie, Lucas, Jackson, Nic & Mya; 5 great grandchildren; four brothers; David, Dale, Danny & Donnie Messick and numerous nieces and nephews.
She enjoyed gardening, growing flowers, spending time with her kids, grandkids & great grandkids. Some of Karen's best memories are of fishing and camping at Truman Lake with her husband.
Graveside service and inurnment: 3:00 PM, Friday, May 6, 2022 at the Fillmore Cemetery
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in Karen's memory
Arrangements: Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel