Karon Joy Grom 79, of Kansas City, MO formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023 in a Kansas City, MO. hospice house. She was born October 26, 1943 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Maybelle and Forrest Clinton. She graduated from Central High School and Missouri Western State University school of Nursing. She worked at at Mead Products then Heartland Regional Medical Center as a registered nurse, in the Oncology department. In her younger years she was an amazing pool player, winning several tournaments, she enjoyed crochet, shopping, and interior decorating, and was a member of Cathedral of St. Joseph catholic church. Karon was preceded in death by her parents, husband, John Grom, son, Charles Edward Walters, two sisters; Elaine Randall, and Rita Clinton. Survivors include sons, Joe (Kathi) Grom, St. Joseph, MO, Brian (Shelley) Walters, Reeds Spring, MO, and Jason Grom, St. Joseph, MO, daughter, Sherry Gale Grom, seven grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and two sisters Naomi Bricker, and Mary Zahner.
The family will receive friends from 12-2:00 PM Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Funeral services and public live stream; 2:00 pm, Friday, January 13, 2023 at the Rupp Funeral Home, The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Online condolence, obituary and public live stream at www.ruppfuneral.com.