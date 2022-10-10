Katherine Lynne Murray 59, of Springfield, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022 in Springfield, MO., after a lengthy illness. She was born April 30, 1963 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Alberta and Marvin Justus. She graduated from Benton High School and the Platte Valley Community College. She worked at the St. Joseph Board of realtors for several years. Katherine enjoyed listening to music, dancing, watching the Hallmark Chanel movies and spending time with her family, she was a Christian. Katherine was preceded in death by her parents, sisters: Linda Kay Justus, Elizabeth Justus, and Rose Perman, brothers, Marvin Jr., David, Martin and Donald Justus, and a granddaughter. Survivors include, husband, Jerry Murray of the home, daughter, Christina (Crystal) Anderson, San Antonio, TX, and son, Matt (Cindy Vacek) Anderson, Gretna, NE, sister, Elaine (Bill) Pettyjohn, brothers, Larry (Melba) Justus, Gary (Sandy) Justus, James "Buck" Justus (Mary Sekunda) Justus. Katherine was loved by all and was one of a kind. She will be missed by all especially her husband Jerry.
Funeral services: 10:00 am, Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Vernon Maggart officiating, the family will receive friends from 6- 8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the NO 6 Cemetery, Frazier, Missouri. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.