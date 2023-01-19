Katherine Rose Becerra-Atkinson 61, of St. Joseph, MO passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023 in a St. Joseph, MO. hospital. She was born April 11, 1961 in San Diego, CA, daughter of Jan and Leo Becerra. She was a very gifted and talented artist. Kathy was preceded in death by father, Leo Becerra. Survivors include husband, Raymond Atkinson of the home, mother, Jan Becerra, San Diego, CA., son, Randy (Kelly) Conner, daughter, April (Paul) Sherwood, brothers, "Butch" Becerra, Mike (Denise) Becerra and Feliciano Becerra, sister, Angelina Becerra, and seven grandchildren ..
The family will receive friends from 10 - 11:00 AM on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home. with funeral services and public live stream starting at 11:00 am, Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the Rupp Funeral Home, Mike Flowers officiating. The Interment will be at the Ashland Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Kathy Becerra-Atkinson Memorial Fund in c/o Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence, obituary and public live stream at www.ruppfuneral.com.