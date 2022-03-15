Kathleen Marie Smith, 72, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022.
She was born October 3, 1949 in Hastings, Nebraska to Jack and Fern (Carter) Smith. The family later moved to Arkansas City, Kansas, where she grew up and graduated from Arkansas City High School.
She was formerly married to Edward Emberry, Rudy Lee Hernandez, and John Green. She remained friends with all of them.
Kathy was very interested in women’s fashion and had a gift for helping women find the right accessories. This gift led her to work at Mode O’Day in Arkansas City, then after moving to St. Joseph and working as a beautician for a while, she worked at The Paris, Sears, and J.C. Penney, where she retired. She truly loved what she did.
She was a good homemaker and cook. Her family fondly remembers waiting by the oven for Kathy’s “Can’t Wait Casserole” to come out. She also baked Christmas goodies to give as gifts, and enjoyed sewing and spending time with family.
Kathy was a Christian who loved the Lord and was a true Prayer Warrior.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two grandchildren, Seth Aaron and Rickey Jr.; and former husband, John Green.
She is survived by children, Rudy J. Hernandez (Angie), Troy Green (Audrey), and Tammy Nowell (Rickey); grandchildren, Stefen, Bethany, Madison, Jarod, Olivia, Lainey, Kirby, Drew, Logan, Caiden, Kenzie, and Rickey; great-granddaughter, Lyla; siblings, Debbie Smith, Wendy Smith, Jay Smith (Ruth), and Jeff Smith; former husbands, Edward Emberry and Rudy Lee Hernandez; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.