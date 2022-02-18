Kathy Moss, 68

Kathy Moss, September 14, 1953 – February 13, 2022 passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022 at her home.
She is survived by her husband Dennis Moss, daughter, Shonda Matney (Jeremy Matney), brother-in-law, Gary Moss, sisters, Valerie Holland, Becky Tarter, Ruth Smith, brothers, Melvin Smith, Tony Smith (Betty Smith), granddaughter, Mariah Moss, grandsons, Dakota Moss, Scott Emery (Tamera) great-grandsons, Kingston and Kaiden Brown, Many nieces and nephews.
She will be missed by all.
Kathy’s wishes were to be cremated with no services.
Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.