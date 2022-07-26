Kay S. Price 82, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022 in Saint Joseph, MO. She was born December 13, 1939 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Vivian and Donald Beaty. She graduated from Central High School, and worked as an office manager for many years at the Butler Sales Associates. She enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, and having lunch with her friends, and she was a member of Eagles Lodge #49, ABWA, and Women's Chamber. Kay was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include: 3 daughters, Glenda (Jon) Coffman, Liberty, MO, Diane (Mike) Ferbert, and Jennifer (Robbie) George both of Saint Joseph, MO, 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and a sister, Donna Milbourn, Kansas City, MO.
The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home, with funeral service and public live stream starting at 2:00 pm Thursday, David Mejia officiating. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery . Memorials are requested to the Second Harvest Food Bank.