Kelly Bruce Calhoun was born Jan 21, 1957 to Adolph and Levita Rosemary Calhoun in St Joseph, MO. He graduated from Benton High School in 1975 and pursued a career at Peachtree Doors. Once they closed, he went to work for Fermenta, and after they were closed, he worked for Altec for 27 years retiring this past January.
He married lvana Anderson on Oct 11, 1987, and we enjoyed 35 amazing years together. He thoroughly enjoyed being with family, his children, grandchildren and great grands. He adored playing games such as who would catch the first fish, winner would receive a quarter. He would ask the grandchildren to spell words, do simple math with them and each correct answer would earn the child a quarter. He always had lots of quarters for them. He was the most genuine, kind, caring man.
He grew up near Lake Contrary and was named to the Lake Contrary Development Association in 1993. His wife soon joined him on the board, until this past summer when they resigned as he was becoming ill. The Lake was always a huge part of his life. He was preceded by his parents, and brothers James and Rick.
He is survived by his wife, lvana, his daughter Kelli (Doug) Caudle, son Christopher (Amanda) Anderson. Grandchildren Kaleb (Cortney) Caudle, Marcena Pfleiderer, Bayne Anderson, Hayden Emery and Landen Allen. Great grands are Dawsen, Phoenix, Dixie, and Bellamie. He is also survived by a nephew and several nieces.
