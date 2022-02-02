Altamont, Missouri- Kelva Jean (Tiny) Stith, 59, passed away January 27, 2022.
She was born December 2, 1962 in Altamont, Missouri to Nevin and Marjorie (Youtsey) Stith.
Kelva is preceded by her parents, Nevin and Marjorie; 2 brothers, Keville (Sam) and Kevin.
Survivors: son, Jesse Bloss, St.Joseph; 2 daughters, Melissa (Caleb) Leeper, Polo, Missouri and Keya (Damian) Phillips, Lawson, Missouri; 5 grandchildren, Ashlyn Bloss, Preston & Natalie Leeper, Dominick and Brysen Phillips; 1 brother, Kelvin (Cheryl) Stith, St. Joseph, Missouri; 3 sisters, Kevalene Freeman, Altamont, Missouri, Kelvina (John) Hobbs, Jamesport, Missouri and Keva (Roger) Barnes, Altamont, Missouri; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be at a later date.
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.