Kendra L. Golden, 79, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
She was born in Washington, D.C. to Kenneth and Mary (Windle) Burton on December 3, 1942.
She was a member of ASPCA, and donated to their cause regularly.
Kendra enjoyed taking care of her animals, sewing and reading.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Joe Sannipoli; and brother, Kent Burton.
She is survived by son, Vincent Sannipoli (Roberta); brother, Scott Burton; six grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
Cremation under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.