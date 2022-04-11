Kenneth A. “Kenny” Sollars, 69, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
He was born April 25, 1952 in Clarinda, Iowa to Gerald and Mary (Schrodt) Sollars.
Kenny married Bonnie Monshower on May 10, 1975. She survives of the home.
He loved bingo, WWE Wrestling, going to the casino, and watching “The Price Is Right.” In his younger years, he enjoyed playing poker with his buddies.
Kenny had a very big heart and loved helping other people.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Matthew Sollars; and siblings, Gary, William, and Joyce Sollars.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Bonnie; children, Cary Warner, and Kenneth, Tammy, and Echo Sollars; 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Pamela McCoy; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends; and beloved dogs, Lindsey and Sheba.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.