Kenneth D. West II, 88, of St. Joseph, passed away at home on May 2, 2022. He graduated from Christian Brothers in 1951, received his undergraduate degree from University of Kansas and a graduate degree in Psychology from the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Married in 1956 to Marilyn Josephine Soltys for 63 years, he survived her by two years.
West was drafted (1956) into the US Army and served as a missile instructor at Red Stone Arsenal in Alabama. In 1961 he started working at the Missouri State Hospital in St. Joseph heading the Psychology Department until retirement as Assistant Superintendent in 1995.
Ken was a Renaissance man with a wide range of interests. Friends and family will remember him for quality conversations, his humor, and his generosity but most of all his intellect. Often he was the smartest man in the room but never let others feel less.
Born to Pauline and Ken West at the cusp of the Great Depression, West is survived by his daughter Lisa Catherine West, his sister Alice Shue, nieces and nephews Paula Winfrey, Laura O'Hara, Larry Shue, Cory Shue, Chris Shue, Kim Soltys Smith and many others of later generations. He will always be loved and missed by those who knew him.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Mount Olivet at the Horigan Chapel at 11:00 AM Monday, May 9th.