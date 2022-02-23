Cameron, Missouri- Kenneth Lee Dennis, 84, passed away February 21, 2022.
He was born in Plattsburg, Missouri on June 11, 1937 to Earl and Fannie (Goad) Dennis.
Kenneth was a self-employed handyman until retiring.
Preceding him in death are his parents; 2 brothers, Wallace and Wilbur; and sister, Mary Wyatt.
Survivors: 2 brothers, Clinton Dennis, Turney, Missouri and Jack (Marsha) Dennis, Osborn, Missouri; sister, Carolina Arnold, Altamont, Missouri; and nieces and nephews.
Graveside Service: 2:30 PM, Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Cameron Memory Gardens.
Visitation: 1-2 PM, at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, prior to the service.
