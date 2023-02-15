 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 3 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Kenneth Loyd Moran Jr.

  • Updated
  • 0
Kenneth Loyd Moran Jr.

Kenneth Loyd Moran Jr. 74, of St. Joseph, MO passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023 in St. Joseph, MO. He was born December 16, 1948 in St. Joseph, MO, son of Cecil and Kenneth Moran. He graduated from DeKalb High School and served in the United States Air Force. He worked at Moran Furnace. Kenneth was preceded in death by mother, Cecil Moran, and brother, Howard Banks. Survivors include father, Kenneth Loyd Moran, Sr., wife, Sarah Moran of the home, sons, Nate Moran, and Kenny Moran III, four grand children (Jayde, Garret, Kayla and Gwendolyn) and two great grand children and brothers, Gary (Janey) Moran, Tim Moran, Jeff (Brenda) Moran, and Marty Moran.
No scheduled services at this time. Online condolence, obituary and public live stream at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Tags

Recommended for you