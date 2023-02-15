Kenneth Loyd Moran Jr. 74, of St. Joseph, MO passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023 in St. Joseph, MO. He was born December 16, 1948 in St. Joseph, MO, son of Cecil and Kenneth Moran. He graduated from DeKalb High School and served in the United States Air Force. He worked at Moran Furnace. Kenneth was preceded in death by mother, Cecil Moran, and brother, Howard Banks. Survivors include father, Kenneth Loyd Moran, Sr., wife, Sarah Moran of the home, sons, Nate Moran, and Kenny Moran III, four grand children (Jayde, Garret, Kayla and Gwendolyn) and two great grand children and brothers, Gary (Janey) Moran, Tim Moran, Jeff (Brenda) Moran, and Marty Moran.
No scheduled services at this time. Online condolence, obituary and public live stream at www.ruppfuneral.com.
Kenneth Loyd Moran Jr.
Kenneth Loyd Moran Jr. 74, of St. Joseph, MO passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023 in St. Joseph, MO. He was born December 16, 1948 in St. Joseph, MO, son of Cecil and Kenneth Moran. He graduated from DeKalb High School and served in the United States Air Force. He worked at Moran Furnace. Kenneth was preceded in death by mother, Cecil Moran, and brother, Howard Banks. Survivors include father, Kenneth Loyd Moran, Sr., wife, Sarah Moran of the home, sons, Nate Moran, and Kenny Moran III, four grand children (Jayde, Garret, Kayla and Gwendolyn) and two great grand children and brothers, Gary (Janey) Moran, Tim Moran, Jeff (Brenda) Moran, and Marty Moran.