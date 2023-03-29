 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 4 PM Thursday to 7 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Kenneth W. Griffin, Jr.

  • Updated
  • 0
Kenneth W. Griffin, Jr.

Kenneth W. Griffin, Jr.

1991-2023

Kenneth “Lil Kenny” Wayne Griffin Jr, 32, of St. Joseph MO passed away Tuesday March 28th, 2023 unexpectedly in Topeka, Kansas.

He was born January 25th, 1991 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of Debbie Erickson & Kenneth Griffin, Sr.

He completed his high school diploma. He enjoyed working on cars and taking things apart and putting them back together. He loved his family tremendously, a family guy he was! His family meant everything to him. His brother and sister were all inseparable. He had a smile that could light up the room. He was always joking around, being the funny guy. His hobbies were riding motorcycles, swimming down at the river, and being very artistic. His bond with his younger brother was out of this world.

Kenny was preceded in death by his Grandparents, Lawrence and Mary Lukehart; Grandmother, Sharon Wenz; Grandfather, Wayne Griffin; Uncle, Danny “Tex” Lukehart.

Survivors include his mother, Debbie (Jeremy) Erickson; father, Kenneth Wayne Griffin Sr.; sister, Brittany (Kara) Smith; Brother, Tyler Lukehart; Nieces, Graci, Maci, Lily; numerous Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.

The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Kenny’s Funeral Fund. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Tags

Recommended for you