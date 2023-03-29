Kenneth W. Griffin, Jr.
1991-2023
Kenneth “Lil Kenny” Wayne Griffin Jr, 32, of St. Joseph MO passed away Tuesday March 28th, 2023 unexpectedly in Topeka, Kansas.
He was born January 25th, 1991 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of Debbie Erickson & Kenneth Griffin, Sr.
He completed his high school diploma. He enjoyed working on cars and taking things apart and putting them back together. He loved his family tremendously, a family guy he was! His family meant everything to him. His brother and sister were all inseparable. He had a smile that could light up the room. He was always joking around, being the funny guy. His hobbies were riding motorcycles, swimming down at the river, and being very artistic. His bond with his younger brother was out of this world.
Kenny was preceded in death by his Grandparents, Lawrence and Mary Lukehart; Grandmother, Sharon Wenz; Grandfather, Wayne Griffin; Uncle, Danny “Tex” Lukehart.
Survivors include his mother, Debbie (Jeremy) Erickson; father, Kenneth Wayne Griffin Sr.; sister, Brittany (Kara) Smith; Brother, Tyler Lukehart; Nieces, Graci, Maci, Lily; numerous Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.
The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Kenny’s Funeral Fund. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.