Kenneth Wayne Wykert, 84, of St. Joseph, Missouri formerly of Troy, Kansas passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Kenneth was born on August 26, 1937 in Troy, Kansas to George and Della (Murphy) Wykert. He served in the U.S. Army and was a crane operator.
Kenneth married Ida Rae Howland on August 23, 1964. She preceded him in death on July 19, 1992. He was also preceded by his parents, brothers; Bobbie Gene and Billy Dean Wykert.
Survivors include his nieces, Kim Whitsell and P.J. Wykert
Nephew, Billy Dean Wykert
sister, Thelma Lawson
2 brothers; George Wykert
Charles Wykert
Numerous cousins and friends.
Funeral Service: 2:30 P.M. Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas.
Visitation 1:30 P.M. 1 hour prior to service at the funeral home. Friends may call after 2:00 P.M. to 5:30 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery in Troy, Kansas
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to Donor’s choice of any Veterans Program or Heritage Hospice.