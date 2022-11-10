Paul Kenneth "Kenny" Barber of St. Joseph, Missouri, died peacefully at home on Monday, November 1, 2022. He was 82 years old.
Kenny was born a true patriot on the Fourth of July, 1940 to the late Dixie Blanche Barber- Hess and Lloyd Mast Barber. After graduating from Smithville high school, Kenny proudly served his country in the US Army, started a family, then spent a successful 27-year career with Belger Cartage Services, Inc in Kansas City, Missouri. He was a member of the Teamsters Local 41 and the Smithville American Legion Post 58.
After retirement, he explored the scenic backroads of Missouri, visiting every courthouse in the state, and most war monuments. Kenny loved catching fish, spending time with family, and winning big at the casino. Most notably, he will be remembered as a man of great integrity.
Kenny's biggest win was marrying Mildred "Eileen" West on April 15, 2011. Together they celebrated eleven years of marriage until her recent death.
In addition to his wife and parents, Kenny was also preceded in death by an infant brother, Gary Lloyd, his sister Linda Marilyn Tyson and Judith Lee Barber. Kenny is survived by his children, Todd Barber and Lori Barber-Pennington; grandchildren, Katie Barber and Courtney Moeller; great-granddaughter, Emma Moeller; two brothers, Fred and Jack Barber, five nieces, and one nephew.
Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project:
Condolences may be sent to P.O. Box 1701; Frisco, TX 75034
A visitation will be held at Heaton Bowman Smith Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph, Missouri, on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.. Following the visitation, Military Honors will be provided by the US Army and the American Legion Post #287 Honor Guard at 4:00 pm. The Interment of his ashes and those of his late wife, Eileen Barber, will take place at Bennett Lane Cemetery in early spring.