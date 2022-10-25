Kevin Lee Salmons, 62, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022.
He was born September 27, 1960, to Larry and Judith (Price) Salmons in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Kevin graduated from Savannah High School. He worked for Blue Side (National Beef) as an industrial electrician. He then worked for Crane Construction as an IT manager.
He married Andria Sampson on November 13, 2005. She survives of the home.
He was a volunteer firefighter for Savannah Rural Fire Department. He also served as chairman on their board. He was the Avenue City School Board President for 19 years and won the Missouri State School Board President award in his time there. He was a member of the Christian Motorcycle Association. Kevin was a member of Green Valley Church.
Kevin enjoyed working the sound board for Green Valley and Swiftkik. Kevin was an avid NASCAR fan. He enjoyed sprint cars. He loved his Kansas City sports teams. He was very involved in the different sports his kids were involved in, whether it be as a coach, umpire, or a parent.
He was preceded in death by his father, Larry; sister, Amy Elifrits; grandchildren, Olyve Healey and Owen Healey; and toy poodle, Fritzy.
Survivors include his wife of 17 years; mother, Judy; children Nate (Angeline) Salmons, Nick (Cori) Salmons, Zak (Melissa) Salmons, Hannah Larson (Brock), Ben (Emily) Healey, and Zach (Melanie) Healey; grandchildren, Jackson, Joshua, Andrew, Thomas, Evelyn, Henry, Violet and Grace; loyal pet companions, Franny and Finny; siblings, Randy (Rhonda) Salmons and Lisa Umphrey (Jim); numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream, 3:00 P.M. Saturday, Green Valley Church, St. Joseph, Missouri. Interment Bethel Cemetery, Cosby, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M., Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Challenge Air and note that your donation is for the Kansas City Chapter. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.