Kevin Lee Tull, 49, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022.
He was born on April 27, 1972 in Kansas City, Missouri to Everett and Nancy (Lang) Tull.
Kevin enjoyed mowing and working on cars and lawnmowers. He liked to stay busy and walked nearly everywhere he needed to go.
He was preceded in death by his father; and siblings, Gary and Elsie Tull.
He is survived by his mother, Nancy Tull; children, Brian, Angel, Andrew and Craig; 5 grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.