Kevin Patrick “Pat” Roberts
1961-2023
Kevin Patrick “Pat” Roberts, 62, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023.
He was born March 9, 1961 to William L. Roberts and Ruth L. (Waggoner) Howard in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Kevin served in Desert Storm as a member of the United States Air Force 55th wing as a jet engine mechanic later retiring after 20 years served.
He graduated from Lafayette High School in 1979.
Kevin married Melissa “Missy” Ann Youngblood on September 16, 2005.
Kevin enjoyed working on project cars, riding his motorcycle, grilling, and spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Roberts; son, Brian Roberts; granddaughter, Maggie.
Survivors include his wife, Missy; children, Steve (Brooke), Jaycie (Rob), Kevin (Caitlin), Dustin (Alyssa), Megan (Mike), Brendan, Brian, Melanie (Travis); grandchildren, Dayden, Skyla, Cash, Arialle, Maisie, and Sandy; mother, Ruth Howard; 3 brothers, 2 sisters; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial gifts to Children’s Mercy Hospital. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.