Kevin Pike 58, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022 at his home. He was born November 1, 1963 in St. Joseph, son of Vera and Walter Pike. He graduated from Lafayette High School. Kevin worked as a Union Carpenter for Local 110 in St. Joseph. He enjoyed working with electronics, specifically TV repair. Also in his younger years he enjoyed bird hunting. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Leroy, David, Pat and Curt Pike. Survivors include children, Samantha and Cameron Pike of New Mexico, siblings, Shirley (Leo) Hoefer of Lake Viking, MO, Don (Patricia) Pike of St Joseph, Ruth Newberry of St. Joseph and Rodney Pike of Kansas City, MO.
Mr. Pike has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.