Khuong Xuan Phan, 72, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away day, Sunday, July 31, 2022.
On April 24, 1950 she was born in Cambodia to Phan Ngoc Chau and Nguyen Thi Hao.
Khuong enjoyed reading, taking walks and spending time at the beach.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister; and two brothers.
She is survived by her daughter, Thao Le; son, Nghia Tran; eight grandchildren, with one on the way; one brother; one sister; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Prayer Service and Public Livestream 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Family will gather with friends 5:00 to 8:00 P.M., Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.