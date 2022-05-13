L. Sherman Wilkinson, Jr., 81, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
On August 18, 1940 he was born in St. Joseph, Missouri to M. Maxine (Lucas) and Linville Sherman Wilkinson, Sr.
He retired after nearly 20 years as a mechanic for the St. Joseph Police Department. He also was an iron worker and drove a school bus.
As the first Elder of the church, he was a member of the Emmanuel Seventh-day Adventist Church. He was also a Master Guide Pathfinder Leader.
Sherman was an avid cyclist, completing the MS 150 many times. He loved to camp, hike and travel. He was also a skilled bowler.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Vernal (Simpson) Wilkinson; second wife, Marie A. (Childs) Wilkinson; daughter, M. Maxine Besch; grandson, Linville Sherman IV; sister, Barbara Taylor Burgess; beloved dog, Samson.
He is survived by children, Rosalind Wallace Brown, Linville Sherman Wilkinson, III (Rhonda), Adrian Wilson, Regina Gribble, Reyhan Wilkinson (Courtney); grandchildren, Ranece, Royce, Rechaela, Khym, Antwoine (Cheyana), LaCole (Cheo), Dajonn, Cameron, Austyn (Corey), Reyhan, Jr., Tarik, Makaila, Mya, Maleeq, Assata, Ayende, Ayanna, Azariah; great-grandchildren, Talia, Nylah, Calyan, Danielle, Taiya, Kalev, Ezeek, Addison, Brooklyn, Derryck, Khadyn, Aniyah, Mekhi, Khobi, K’ire, Erion, Jadyn, Jasmine, Julian, Cash, Camille, Daniah, Donovan, Estrella, Mycah, Carter, Violet; siblings, Carolyn Curtis (Ron), and Gary Wilkinson, Sr.
The family would like to extend a heart-felt thank you to the Fruedenthal Home-Based Healthcare family for their support and assistance with their father.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Friday, May 6, Emamnuel Seventh-day Adventist Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, May 5, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Central States Conference of Seventh-day Adventists Pathfinder Ministry, 3301 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, Kansas 66104. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.