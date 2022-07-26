Lacey Dawn Fanning, 20, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022.
She was born in St. Joseph, Missouri on October 4, 2001.
Lacey was guided through Sisters of Solace. She was baptized at Restoration Church.
She enjoyed gymnastic, cheer and dance.
Lacey was preceded in death by great grandfather, Victor Sutton; great grandmother, Shirley Weidner; grandmothers Jackie Taylor and Judy Farrell.
She is survived by her parents, Melissa and Joe Farrell; sisters, Stormy Stiles and Heather Fanning; brother, Robert Fanning, Jr.; grandparents, Peggy and Wayne Sutton; grandfather, Thomas Farrell; great grandmother, Margaret Sutton; Aunts, Heather Jacson, Cheryl Stiles and Cindy Fulk; Uncle Stephen Jackson; numerous cousins, extended family and friends.
Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests donations to Sisters of Solace.