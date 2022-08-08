Landon Carter Ochoa Lewis, 14, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, along with his brother-in-law, Alex Brown.
He was born on October 10, 2007 to Pablo Ochoa and Carie Lewis in St. Joseph, Missouri.
He was a student at Mid-Buchanan where he was very involved in sports and music.
Landon enjoyed swimming, band, football, music and annoying all of his family.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Linda Lewis.
He is survived by his parents, Carie Lewis (Matt Davis) and Pablo Ochoa (Maria); siblings, Alexis Lewis, Corey Lewis, Dangelo Lewis (Chyenne) and John Lewis; grandparents, Edward Lewis (Cheryl), Michael Davis and Brenda Davis; aunt, Kelly Dobosz (Jim); cousins Logan Dobosz, Maci Dobosz and Faith Williams; and his dog, Cooper; numerous extended family and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Grace Evangelical Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to start a memorial scholarship in Landon’s name or to the Mid-Buchanan Football program.