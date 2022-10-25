Laquita Marie (Coulthard) Grinstead, 88, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022.
She was born January 15, 1934 in Grand River, Iowa to John and Velma (Straight) Coulthard.
Laquita married Carlyle Gene Grinstead on May 22, 1952. He preceded her in death on March 5, 1998.
She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved being with her family. Laquita also enjoyed going shopping and traveling with her friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Carlyle; her parents; son, Terry Grinstead; and siblings, Dale, Almer and Hollis Coulthard and Regina Booth.
Survivors include daughters, Pamela Cook, Sheryl Baker (Chuck), and Rhonda Reynolds (Roy); daughter-in-law, Pamela Grinstead; eight grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; brother, Clyde Coulthard (Charlotte); sisters-in-law, Betty Coulthard and Betty Broncucci; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Farewell Services 10:00 AM., Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.