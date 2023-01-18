Larry B. Lawhon

Larry Bruce Lawhon, 74, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023.
He was born July 14, 1948 to Floyd Ray and Ella Pearl (Jennings) Lawhon in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Larry married Maretta Rose Followwell on February 2, 1968.
He enjoyed spending time outdoors doing things like camping, fishing, hunting, and target shooting.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife; children, Chad Lawhon (Susan) and Ragan (Rory) Burns; sister, Lois Lawhon; grandchildren, Mitchell Lawhon, Ariel Lawhon, Bryson Burns, and Dorian Burns; and step-grandchildren.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. 7 N. Carriage Dr, St. Joseph, Missouri 64507. The family suggests memorial gifts to Mosaic Life Care Hospice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.