Larry Dale Richerson, 72, Kidder, Missouri, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022.
On May 14, 1950 he was born to Paul and Betty (Cooper) Richerson in Dennison, Texas.
Larry married Mary Thayer on September 17, 2009.
He was a member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and assisted in the Kansas City Temple. Larry worked for Peak Oil Field Service in Alaska as a maintenance supervisor.
Larry’s hobbies included designing and fabricating home system solar arrays for himself and others.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his first wife of 40 years, Madilee Metzgar Belmont.
He is survived by his wife; children, Jennifer Peters (Tommy), Tina Richerson, Otis Richerson (Zoe), Heather Richerson, Mystery M. Sand, Pennie Qwen Richerson; grandchildren, Jasmine Rangle, Aeden McClendon, Brycen Richerson-Powell, Ruby Richerson-Arnold; siblings, Paul Wayne Richerson (Patsy), Richard Richerson (Doreen), Annie Richardson (Rich), Margie Nash, Martha Williams, Michael Richerson, and Marie Richerson.
Farewell Services 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 211 Ash, Gallatin, Missouri.