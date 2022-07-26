Larry Dean Ebling, 82, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
He was born September 9, 1939 in St. Joseph to George and Catherine (McGlothlin) Ebling.
Larry married Barbara McGowan on May 29, 2001. She survives of the home.
After high school, Larry went to work at R.G. Simon as a hog buyer and eventually bought the company. He worked there for more than 50 years. He enjoyed hanging out with his Stockyards friends after work.
Larry liked hunting, fishing, gardening and bowling. While being a true Chiefs and Royals fan, he would root for whichever Missouri team was playing.
He loved all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Sonny Ebling.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; son, Todd Ebling (Nancy); stepchildren, Debbie Gertsch and Tim Schroeder; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Roger Ebling (Cheryl); sister Beverly Freeman (Larry); numerous extended family members and friends.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Per Larry’s wishes, there will be no services. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.