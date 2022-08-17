Larry Dean Steinman, 70, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022.
Larry was born December 7, 1951, in Saint Joseph, Missouri to John Kenneth Sr. and Elinore Mae Steinman. Larry graduated from Central High School in 1970. He worked in the construction trades throughout Missouri, Texas, and California, before returning to Saint Joseph.
In his younger years, Larry enjoyed spending time with his Uncle Ralph, Aunt Margie, and cousins on the farm in Falls City, Nebraska where his uncle taught him how to drive on a 1950’s Ford tractor. As a teenager, he earned his Eagle Scout within the Boy Scouts of America, providing skills he later used to tackle life's challenges. He was always up for an adventure, whether canoeing down the Missouri River, hitchhiking across the country, or sleeping out under the stars. He was known to ask for help when he needed it, but willing at a moment's notice to drop everything to help others in need. Larry was a loving, present-in-the-moment grandfather. His faith in his Savior Jesus Christ provided the foundation for his life.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents John and Elinore Steinman. He is survived by his children Rebecca Steinman (Joe Dickerson) of Batavia, Illinois, Patrick (Sally) Steinman of Bend, Oregon, and three grandsons Will, Jack, and Riley. He is also survived by his two siblings Karen Carmona of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and John Steinman Jr. of Grand Junction, Colorado. In addition, he is survived by three extended families who welcomed Larry into their lives and families: Richard (Carol) Schilling, Tom (Dianne) Hund, and Denton (Dwan) Farmer.
A ceremony to celebrate Larry’s life will be held at Heaton- Bowman- Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel on Friday, August 19, 2022, at 10:00 am. Followed by a procession to the grave site and a short interment ceremony at Memorial Park Cemetery. Immediately followed by a luncheon.
There will be dedicated time for friends and family to share stories and/or memories during the ceremony. Feel free to share your own personal story or just listen.
Larry will be missed.