Larry E. Dunn, Sr., 80, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, February 25, 2022.
On September 22, 1941 he was born in Bethany, Missouri to Clarence and Vivian (Combs) Dunn.
He married Patricia L. Smith on July 16, 1994. She survives of the home.
Larry enjoyed helping people however he could. He enjoyed building and fixing just about anything.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Pam Dunn.
Larry is survived by his wife, Patricia; children, Victoria Smith (Jim), Larry Dunn, Jr. (Sammie), Timothy Erickson, Jeremy Erickson, and Damien Erickson; 13 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; siblings, Lois Hackett, Bob Dunn, and James Dunn; beloved cats, Spooky and Stinky; extended family and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest memorial contributions to the family.