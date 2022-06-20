Larry Eugene Whitmore, 82, of rural Platte County, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022 at NKC Hospice.
Larry was born February 7, 1940 to Harry and Maxine Whitmore. He graduated from Christian Brothers High School Class of 1958.
He worked for the Missouri Department of Transportation for 34 years before retiring as District Area Supervisor.
Larry is survived by his wife of 62 years, Linda; his daughter Lori (David) Hearn; and son, Cory (Cassie) Whitmore. He had 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, James Whitmore.
A Celebration of Life will be held with his immediate family at a later date. Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.