...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central
Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Larry Eugene Whitmore, 82

Larry Eugene Whitmore, 82, of rural Platte County, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022 at NKC Hospice.

Larry was born February 7, 1940 to Harry and Maxine Whitmore. He graduated from Christian Brothers High School Class of 1958.

He worked for the Missouri Department of Transportation for 34 years before retiring as District Area Supervisor.

Larry is survived by his wife of 62 years, Linda; his daughter Lori (David) Hearn; and son, Cory (Cassie) Whitmore. He had 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, James Whitmore.

A Celebration of Life will be held with his immediate family at a later date. Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

