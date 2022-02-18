Cameron, MO- Larry Joe Luna, 64, of Cameron, passed away February 7, 2022. Larry was born July 1, 1957 to Billy G. and Patricia L. (Rogers) Luna in Kansas City, MO.
Larry was a 1975 graduate of Wyandotte High School, Kansas City, KS. He married Angela M. Depetre August 11, 1990 in Shawnee, KS. He worked as a hardwood floor mechanic. He was a member of Passion Church, Cameron and was a Boy Scout leader and held the wood badge in advanced national leadership.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Daryl G. Luna.
Larry is survived by his wife Angela, of the home; son Elijah Luna, Wichita, KS; 2 daughters, Cassandra (Matthew) Drechsel, Nixa, MO, Danielle (Samuel) Harp, Cameron, MO; sister Diana Luna, Kansas City, KS; 3 grandchildren Delane, Josephine, & Amelia; niece Brandy Stimec.
Services will be 1:00 PM Saturday February 12, 2022 at Passion Church, Cameron, MO.
