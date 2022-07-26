Larry L. Vance, 75, of Maryville, MO, passed away at home on Sunday, June 12, 2022, with family at his side.
Larry was born in Ravenwood, MO, on January 25, 1947, to Joseph J. and Doris F. (Wilson) Vance. He grew up in Ravenwood and Parnell MO area.
He graduated from Northeast Nodaway High School in 1965 and joined the United States Navy in that year. He served his Country for over 20 years, spending 3 deployments in Vietnam and was a proud SeaBee.
He had worked for over 20 years as a maintenance supervisor in NW Missouri with the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Larry had attended the Parnell Methodist Church and was a member of the Parnell American Legion Post 528. He was also a member of the VFW post in Maryville, MO.
On November 30, 1985, at the First Christian Church in Maryville, Larry was united in marriage to Rose Marie Treese.
He liked to fish and go camping and he and Rose wintered in Texas for many years. He loved and enjoyed his grandkids. He also loved country music, and he had owned and ridden horses.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Rose, in 2018, and his 2 sisters, Darlene Hagg, and Sandra Payne, his stepdaughter, April Lawyer, his 2 nephews, James Herndon, and Aaron Walker, his stepfather, Paul Herndon, and his niece, Terri Hagg. .
His survivors include his daughter, Joyce Vance, (and fiancé Bob), brother, Gerald Herndon, Holt, MO, 2 sisters, Marsha (Dave) Wilmes, Maryville, MO, and Linda (Curt) Jenkins, Ravenwood, MO, his brother-in-law, Gary Hagg, Maryville, MO, 2 stepdaughters, Kim Treese, Kansas City, MO, and Rosemary (Kirby) Stiens, Maryville, MO, 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Larry has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. His memorial service will be at 11:00 AM, on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to services on Saturday at the funeral home.
The burial with full Military Rites will follow the service at the Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Parnell American Legion Post 528, or the New Nodaway Humane Society, Maryville MO