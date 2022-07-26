Larry Lee Hendrix, 81

Larry Lee Hendrix, the son of Glen Arthur and Zelma Mae (Routh) Hendrix, was born October 22, 1940, at Olathe, Kansas. He departed this life on July 6, 2022, surrounded by his family at his home in Red Cloud, Nebraska at the age of 81 years, 8 months and 14 days.
He began his formal education attending grade school at Lenexa, Kansas and completed high school at Olathe with the class of 1958. Larry was employed in the area at a number of various jobs. In November of 1962, he enlisted with the United States Marine Reserves and served for six years. Larry then embarked on his lifelong love affair with music and became a steel guitar play with the Kaw Valley Rambles. He continued his career playing with a variety of musicians traveling the country on many tours. While playing at Ord, Nebraska he met his wife, Ronda Jackson and they were married on May 19, 1970. They made their home at Lincoln while he continued to travel and play the steel guitar. He was later hired by the State of Nebraska at the Norfolk Regional Center, where he was employed for over thirty years.
Country and western music were Larry’s life. He also played with the Benny Ketchum Band and with the Midnight Wind in Norfolk. After retiring, Larry and Ronda moved to Wathena, Kansas and donated property to the Doniphan County Historical Society in Kansas. The property was for the California Trail, Belmont Landing, where the wagon trains crossed the Missouri River. A monument was erected and a plaque added to mention them. Due to some health reasons, they relocated to Red Cloud to be near their daughter.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jerry, Jack and Jimmy Hendrix; sisters, Donna Richardson and Marjorie Thurston; and a grandson, Matthew T. Hendrix.
Left to treasure his memory are his wife, Ronda Hendrix of Red Cloud, Nebraska; children: Philip Owen Hester of Ft. Worth, Texas; Robin Ann Meyer and husband, Terry, of Red Cloud; and Wesley Robert Hendrix of Omaha, Nebraska; 11 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren, two brothers, Bob Hendrix and wife, Carolyn, of Gardner, Kansas and Dick Hendrix and wife, Linda, of Liberty, Missouri; other relatives and friends.
Memorial services will be Monday, July 18, 2022, at 11:00 am at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith-Sidenfaden Funeral Home in Saint Joseph, Missouri. Interment will be at the Ebeneezer Cemetery at Saint Joseph.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the memorial service at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to the Mary Lanning Hospice, 715 N St. Joseph Avenue, Hastings, Nebraska 68901