Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 AM Friday to midnight CST Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Larry Lynn Walker

Larry Lynn Walker

Larry L. Walker, 77, of St. Joseph, passed away November 16th, 2022. Larry was born on September 9th, 1945 in Hamilton, MO to parents James Archie and Myrtie Helen (Bristow) Walker. He was also cared for by his Aunt Bea.  Larry married Kathy J. Roberts and had three children Logan, Lance and Lanie.

He later married Lois Tibbs Spellerberg on February 14th, 1987.

Larry owned and operated Walker's Pallet Service for over 50 years. Prior to opening his pallet business, Larry was a meat cutter.

Larry was actively involved in numerous local organizations.  He was the past president of Southside Lions Club, State Director of Jaycees, 32 Degree Manson, member of the Scottish Rite, King Hill Lodge, Moila Shrine, Charter members and Director of the Gold Wings Unit, Member of Quetzalcoatl, #45 Royal Order of Jesters Ct. 98, Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge 49 and a honorary member of Moila Legion of Honor.

He enjoyed barbecuing and playing golf.  He loved his cigars and a good cocktail with family and friends.

Survivors include children, Logan (Erin) Walker, Lance Walker, Lanie (Kurt) Fuehrer, David (Pam) Spellerberg, and Janelle Mock, grandchildren, Taylor Henningsen, Lauren Bower, Lexi McQuinn, Gracie Walker, Austin Fuehrer, Ashley Giddings, Billy, Matt and Phillip Spellerberg, Chance Mock, Chelsi Jones, several great-grandchildren, and nephew, Steven (Michele) Boor.

Larry was proceeded in death by his parents,  James Archie and Myrtie Helen (Bristow) Walker, his wife, Lois Walker, his aunt, Bea, his brother, Bill Boor, and son,  Bill Spellerberg.

Masonic Rites 10:00 A.M., Monday, November 21, 2022, followed by Celebration of Life 10:30 A.M. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.  Interment to follow at Kerns-Freeman Cemetery.  Visitation will be held from 3:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at  Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Aces for Aiden at aidenmcvicker.com

