Larry P. Jaco
1950-2023
Larry Paul Jaco, 72, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023.
He was born October 2, 1950 to Leithal and Loma (Attebury) Jaco in Maryville, Missouri.
He was a member of the Jehovah Witness Congregation.
He graduated from Benton High School in 1970.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his siblings, Sharon Richards of McCleary, Washington, Paula Jaco, Rick Couch, Connie Tucker, Sheena Couch, and Thomas Couch, all of St. Joseph, Missouri; numerous nieces and nephews; and several cousins.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Services will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff of Carriage Square and Crossroads Hospice for their loving and tender care. The family suggests memorial gifts to the American Cancer Society. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.To send flowers to the family of Larry, please visit our floral store.
