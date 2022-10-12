LaTasha La'Cole Thaxton

On September 27, 2022, our beloved LaTasha La’Cole completed her journey. She is now with our Lord and Savior.
LaTasha was born on October 5, 1982. She was the daughter of James and Virginia Johnson, Paul and Lily Thaxton.
LaTasha was a member of New Life Baptist Church of Tracy, Missouri. She gave her life to Christ at an early age.
LaTasha graduated from Central High School in 2001. She attended Truman State University in Kirksville. She completed her education at Missouri Western State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in science and criminal justice. She graduated magna cum laude.
LaTasha worked for 12 years for the State of Missouri as a Youth Specialist at Riverbend Treatment Center. LaTasha also worked at the Division of Youth Services. She accomplished her education and work history with chronic health problems.
LaTasha La’Cole was a kind and loving person. To know her was to love her.
The family would like give a special thank you to Dr. Abbas, Dr. Brecheisen, and the DaVita staff for all their loving care they provided.
She is survived by her parents; siblings, Heidi Thaxton and Champ Thaxton of Waterloo, Iowa, Jodie Bennett, Annette Bonnett, Antoine Johnson, Mark Johnson, Michael Cleggett, Jonathan Thaxton, Stephan Cleggett, Terrance and Natrice Neal of Dallas, Texas, Angela Leach of Gadsden, Alabama; her special adopted son, Thomas Armstrong; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and loving friends.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Paul Hughes; and her maternal grandmother, Sarah Belle Johnson.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial donations to the National Kidney Foundation. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.