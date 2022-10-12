 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001,
002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 020, 021, 022,
023, 025, 028, 029, 030, 031, 037, 038, 043, 044, 053, 054, 057,
060, 102, 103, 104, AND 105...

The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM
CDT Thursday.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 025, 057, 060, 102, 103, 104,
and 105.Fire weather zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 011,
012, 013, 014, 015, 020, 021, 022, 023, 028, 029, 030, 031, 037,
038, 043, 044, 053, and 054.

* WIND...Gusty northwest winds expected. Sustained speeds of 15 to
25 mph with gust to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY...Relative humidity falling to near 20 percent.


* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

LaTasha La'Cole Thaxton

  • 0
LaTasha La'Cole Thaxton

On September 27, 2022, our beloved LaTasha La’Cole completed her journey. She is now with our Lord and Savior.

LaTasha was born on October 5, 1982. She was the daughter of James and Virginia Johnson, Paul and Lily Thaxton.

LaTasha was a member of New Life Baptist Church of Tracy, Missouri. She gave her life to Christ at an early age.

LaTasha graduated from Central High School in 2001. She attended Truman State University in Kirksville. She completed her education at Missouri Western State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in science and criminal justice. She graduated magna cum laude.

LaTasha worked for 12 years for the State of Missouri as a Youth Specialist at Riverbend Treatment Center. LaTasha also worked at the Division of Youth Services. She accomplished her education and work history with chronic health problems.

LaTasha La’Cole was a kind and loving person. To know her was to love her.

The family would like give a special thank you to Dr. Abbas, Dr. Brecheisen, and the DaVita staff for all their loving care they provided.

She is survived by her parents; siblings, Heidi Thaxton and Champ Thaxton of Waterloo, Iowa, Jodie Bennett, Annette Bonnett, Antoine Johnson, Mark Johnson, Michael Cleggett, Jonathan Thaxton, Stephan Cleggett, Terrance and Natrice Neal of Dallas, Texas, Angela Leach of Gadsden, Alabama; her special adopted son, Thomas Armstrong; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and loving friends.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Paul Hughes; and her maternal grandmother, Sarah Belle Johnson.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial donations to the National Kidney Foundation. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

